Friday, September 29, 2023 – Head of Public Service Felix Koskei has admitted that the Kenya Police Service is corrupt to the core and vowed to end it soon.
Speaking on Friday when he chaired a consultative meeting of top police chiefs from across the country, Koskei said the ‘corrosive’ corruption has had a lot of negative impact on development in the country.
The forum dubbed ‘Zero Tolerance to Corruption’ has been convened to draft far-reaching measures to end the vice.
In his opening remarks, Koskei said he has been directed by President William Ruto to convene the meeting to agree on the best ways of tackling it in government and within the service.
“It is on account of this that the President has directed me to have this meeting with you and have a candid discussion on how to end corruption and clean the service,” Koskei said.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
