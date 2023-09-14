Thursday, September 14, 2023 – Canadian musician and singer-songwriter, Grimes has revealed in a new book that Elon Musk got her upset by sending photos of her having a C-section to family and friends.

This comes after Musk revealed on Saturday that he has a previously undisclosed third child with the singer, days after she accused him of preventing her from seeing their children.

The C-section story was revealed in the new biography of Musk.

Writer Walter Isaacson interviewed Grimes over the course of shadowing the SpaceX head honcho for three years.

The 32-year-old Grimes, whose real name is Claire Boucher, said he sent it to her father and brothers and didn’t understand why the behavior upset her.

‘He was just clueless about why I’d be upset,’ Grimes told Isaacson in a recently published excerpt published by People Magazine.

In a post on X late Saturday, Musk confirmed his third child with Grimes, a son named Tau Techno Mechanicus, or Tau for short, after a book review in the New York Times first disclosed the child’s existence.

Musk, 52, was already known to share two children with the 35-year-old singer: three-year-old son X Æ A-12, who goes by ‘X’, and one-year-old daughter Exa Dark Sideræl, known affectionately as ‘Y’.

The billionaire has had a total of 11 children, including his first-born with ex-wife Justine Wilson, who tragically died in infancy of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome.

Musk welcomed twins with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis in November 2021, just weeks before Musk and Grimes had their second child via surrogate.