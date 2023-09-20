Wednesday, September 20, 2023 – It is now emerging that Simon Kimani, a 45-year-old man who killed his mother before taking his own life at their home in Githunguri, Kiambu County was a successful dentist before he joined a sect.

The sect that Kimani is said to have joined is reportedly run by controversial Kikuyu singer Muigai Wa Njoroge.

According to blogger Simon Mwangi Muthiora, an insurance broker also destroyed his life completely after he joined the same sect.

Kimani is reported to have pushed his 75-year-old mother Mercy Maingi into a well before killing himself by jumping into the same well.

Family sources revealed that Kimani and his mother were in disagreement over the beliefs and practices of the sect that he joined.

The controversial beliefs that triggered the feud include practicing Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) and allowing marriage to many wives, something the mother opposed and had warned the son against.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.