Monday, September 18, 2023 – A lady has rekindled an old flame with an ex-boyfriend and got engaged to him in style.

She shared photos of her engagement ceremony and said that her ex-boyfriend had vowed that he would never come back after they parted ways.

However, they are now back together.

“ Me and my ex, who is now relevant again, after telling everyone he is never coming back’, she wrote.

Check out the photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.

Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Previous articleRUTO is the worst president Kenya has ever had! – Socialite HUDDAH MONROE says and joins RAILA ODINGA’s orange army in blasting the Head of State
Next articleRUTO’s operatives release MAINA NJENGA just after RAILA’s threat – Look! They fear BABA like hell

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply