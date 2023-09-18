Monday, September 18, 2023 – A lady has rekindled an old flame with an ex-boyfriend and got engaged to him in style.

She shared photos of her engagement ceremony and said that her ex-boyfriend had vowed that he would never come back after they parted ways.

However, they are now back together.

“ Me and my ex, who is now relevant again, after telling everyone he is never coming back’, she wrote.

Check out the photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.