Friday, September 1, 2023 – One prophet Austin Aaron has said a wife should give in to her husband’s sexual demands whenever he needs it.

He stated this after a woman complained about her husband’s high sexual drive.

“What is there in opening your leg for him. Let him satisfy himself and let you rest. If the government declares a curfew using the authority God gave them you will obey whether you like the idea or not.

Why can’t you rationalize it in this matter. Mind you he is asking for his entitlement. Please give it to him when he needs it if you are not hungry or menstruating,” he said.