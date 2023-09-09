Saturday, September 9, 2023 – It is now emerging that controversial city preacher Michael Njoroge of Fire Gospel Ministries church in Mlolongo collapsed and died in his house.
According to sources, the preacher’s family buried him 2 days after he died and no photos were allowed to be taken during the burial ceremony.
So secret was the burial that only a handful of people were allowed to attend.
His body was picked up at the mortuary at 5 AM and by 9 AM, he was already buried.
Njoroge’s family reportedly buried him in haste to prevent his five wives from causing drama.
They were afraid that his wives would cause drama at the burial and being a public figure, the media would have publicized the drama.
Apostle Njoroge disappeared from the limelight after he was exposed on NTV for faking miracles.
Until his death, he was running a small church in Mlolongo.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
The biggest secrets this pastors don't is that you can never mock God he has his own ways to deal with you,they say life is a big game just like chess,You can believe in whatsoever you like, but the truth remains the truth, no matter how sweet the lie may taste you can never change the truth to lies,Worthless and useless teachings are everywhere, but Christ is the standard measure for what is good and useful.