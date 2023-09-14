Thursday, September 14, 2023 – Kileleshwa Ward MCA, Robert Alai Onyango, has shocked Kenyans after alleging that President William Ruto has already identified the individual who will replace Moses Kuria as Trade and Investment CS.

For the past couple of months, Kuria has not been in good books with the president over his foul mouth and juvenile remarks.

Alai, who posted on his X page on Thursday, alleged that Ruto has already replaced Kuria with former Industrialisation CS Adan Mohamed.

Adan Mohamed, who is a renowned Kenyan economist, is currently President William Ruto’s economic advisor.

Already, Adan Mohamed is leading the Kenya Delegation to the US- Africa Trade & Investment roundtable in Chicago, USA

Alai alleged that Ruto has already identified Kuria’s replacement and it is just a matter of time before he makes the announcement.

“Was the Trade Minister @HonMoses_Kuriasacked? Hello President @WilliamsRuto, why all the confusion? Who is the substantive Trade Minister? Why appoint two people to earn a salary doing the same thing? I thought Wadosi didn’t need a job?,” Alai posted on his X page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST