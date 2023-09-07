Thursday, September 7, 2023 – Passersby have rescued a newborn baby found dumped in a thicket near City Cabanas.
The little angel had been put in a carrier bag.
According to a social media user who shared the photos on Facebook, the baby had just been born.
It is not yet clear who dumped the baby.
This heartbreaking incident comes at a time when millions of Kenyans are facing harsh economic times.
See the photos of the little angel.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
