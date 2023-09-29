Friday, September 29, 2023 – A student gunman opened fire at a home and also at a university medical centre in Rotterdam, South Holland, killing two adults and one teen.

Dressed in combat gear, the assailant, a 32-year-old student, went on a shooting rampage on Thursday, Sept. 28.

He first opened fire at an apartment on Heiman Dullaertplein, fatally shooting a 39-year-old woman and her 14-year-old daughter, according to Police Chief Fred Westerbeke’s report. He also set the home on fire.

The gunman, who is a student at Erasmus University, then proceeded to the city’s Erasmus Medical Center where he fatally shot a 46-year-old teacher at Erasmus MC. Fires broke out in both places but were later extinguished.

The motives for his attack were not immediately known.

At a news briefing after Thursday’s shooting, Rotterdam police officers said the gunman – who has not been publicly named – was known to them. He was convicted of animal cruelty two years ago.

The police earlier said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, that there were no indications of a second gunman.

“We wish all relatives a lot of strength,” Rotterdam police said on X.

As the shooting started at the medical centre, employees were seen running out of the building with patients, some of them on stretchers.

Taped papers were seen on two hospital windows reading: “Room 32. We can’t get out!”

Fred Westerbeke, the chief commissioner of the Rotterdam Regional Police Unit, told reporters there may be more victims yet to be accounted for.

City police said that they had arrested a 32-year-old suspect.