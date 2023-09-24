Sunday, September 24, 2023 – Embattled Lang’ata MP Phelix Odiwuor alias Jalang’o, would be in the streets were it not for Azimio Leader Raila Odinga.

This was revealed by Jalang’o himself during an interview where he claimed that Raila not only supported him but also contributed money towards his 2022 campaigns.

He revealed that the ODM boss gave him 5 million shillings for campaigns.

“Even my campaigns could have been very hard, and I know the big role Baba played in me being a member of parliament, he supported me by not only endorsing me.”

“But also financially, we are the few people that one day Baba told us to plan something, and he said he would come and grace it to support us in the elections, and he gave me personally Ksh5 million,” Jalang’o revealed.

He added that clinching the seat would have been hard without the support of Raila.

During the interview, the first-term MP remarked that running a campaign is not a walk in the park and that people need support, which he got from the party leader.

“It was fiery, it is not easy to beat an incumbent MP with the resources and everything,” he stated.

The MP is among the rebels who were recently kicked out of ODM for disobeying the party over their dalliance with President William Ruto.

ODM has maintained that the leaders including Jalang’o should resign and seek fresh mandate in a different political party.

But Jalang’o remarks that he has not done anything wrong and still loves the party.

“Baba knows very well, that Jalang’o is his son, baba loves me so much, but the truth is, when politics takes over even the love and betrayal, politics is a game of chance, a snowball,” he noted.

He vowed to stay put despite the expulsion and continue working with Ruto.

The Kenyan DAILY POST