Monday, September 25, 2023 – A multi-story building that collapsed at Mirema Springs in Roysambu, Kasarani, on Sunday night is allegedly owned by David Ndungu Njoroge, the Chief of Staff to Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja.

No injuries were reported in the incident, which caused panic and confusion among the residents as a loud bang and smoke filled the air when the building came tumbling down.

According to some reports, the construction of the building began without the required documents from the National Construction Authority (NCA), raising questions about the safety and quality standards of the project.

The NCA has not yet issued a statement on the matter.

This is not the first time Mr Njoroge has been implicated in shady dealings involving land and property in Nairobi.

The wheeler-dealer was previously accused of colluding with city cartels to grab public land worth an estimated 1.5 acres in Westlands and using a fake title deed to set up rental apartments.

He allegedly used his influence and connections with Stephen Mwangi, the Chief Executive Committee Member (CECM) of Urban and Planning in Sakaja’s government, to execute his plans.

Sources within Sakaja’s inner circle revealed that Njoroge’s mystery plans to grab Westlands were secretly executed by untouchable city cartels who networked with senior government officials for cover-up.

At the time, Sakaja did not comment on the allegations against his Chief of Staff.

By Cyprian Nyakundi.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.