Monday, September 4, 2023 – Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza has stirred another controversy that has left tongues wagging.

This is after she named a rehabilitated road after her husband Murega Baichu.

Mwangaza took to social media on Saturday to share photos of the road under rehabilitation, calling it Murega Baichu Road.

The road connects Kirung’a to the Muthalankari area.

“Murega Baichu Rd. Hakuna boiling tena,” Mwangaza captioned the photos.

According to sources, the road leads to her father-in-law’s compound, perhaps the reason she named it after her husband.

Rehabilitation of the road which is in Nyaki West Ward, Imenti North Constituency, started a week ago.

The county boss has in the past not shied away from giving special recognition to her husband.

As a result, she has been accused of nepotism, leading to an attempted impeachment that she survived in December 2022.

In August 2023, a petitioner, Thuranira Selesion Mutuma, raised grave accusations against the governor, of allegedly diverting public funds through suspicious payments to relatives and close aides.

In his petition filed at the Senate and presented to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), Thunarina wants a probe on how some Ksh42.4 million was paid to four individuals within the last year.

The petition listed Mirriam Guantai, Rose Guantai, and Nephat Kinyua as some of the relatives employed by the governor in her office.

Her sister, Rose Guantai was listed as one of the people who received large sums of money from the county government.

The Kenyan DAILY POST