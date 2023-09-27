Wednesday, September 27, 2023 – Siaya County Governor, James Orengo is in the spotlight after the county lost over Sh 100 million to ghost workers.

An internal audit by the Finance and Economic Planning County Executive Committee Member (CECM) Benedict Omollo shows the Siaya County Government payroll for the July 2022 – June 2023 period shows that more than Sh 100 million may have been lost due to existing irregularities and fraud.

The loss, the report says, could have been due to unsupported payments from the Salaries Control Account and unexplained withdrawals from the Suspense Account at Equity Bank.

The report further notes that the loss could have been occasioned by the irregular promotion of some employees of the county government.

Siaya County Deputy Governor William Oduol without mincing words, pointed a finger at his boss, saying the buck squarely stopped with him.

Oduol also said that he had been labelled a traitor and a UDA Party sympathizer early this year when he raised concerns about the rampant corruption in the Siaya County Government.

He called the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to move with speed and apprehend the perpetrators led by Governor James Orengo.

