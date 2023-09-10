Sunday, September 10, 2023– Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu flew out of the country on Thursday to join her baby daddy in Australia, where he is on a music tour.

Hours after a video of her dancing on stage as Samidoh performed went viral, she shared another photo goofing around with him.

The two looked like a match made in heaven as they enjoyed memorable moments together at the Opera House in Sydney.

Samidoh held Nyamu tightly and smiled for the cameras.

“For a moment like this,” she captioned the photo.

The photo has sparked a lot of reactions on social media.

While some of the social media users called out Karen for wrecking Edday’s marriage, others praised her for flying all the way to Australia to support her baby daddy.

Check out the photo.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.