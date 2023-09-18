Monday, September 18, 2023 – Trade and Investment Cabinet Secretary, Moses Kuria has responded to Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua after he accused him of being arrogant and insensitive to Kenyans over the fuel price increase.

In a statement on Sunday, Gachagua took issue with Moses Kuria and President William Ruto‘s economic advisor, David Ndii, accusing them of being insensitive to Kenyans as they come to terms with a record-high price hike of super petrol, diesel and kerosene.

Kuria, who initially tweeted on Thursday, claimed the fuel price will increase by Sh 10 per month until February next year and urged Kenyans to stop whining about the price hike.

But Gachagua told Kuria to shut up and stated that his remarks were not a position of the government of President William Ruto.

However, Kuria who appeared unapologetic insisted that his predictions were based on science and not voodoo economics.

“August fuel stocks will land in October. The cost is well known, and it is scientific.

“September shipments will land in November. Costs are also known.

“From there, we move to Winter in the US and expected stockpiles. And then the bilateral arrangements between Saudis and Russia on the one side and China and India on the other hand plus ongoing oil cuts.

“As Minister responsible for Private Sector, mine is to advise business based on science, not truthful voodoo,” Kuria stated on his X page on Sunday evening.

