Tuesday, September 26, 2023 – Reno Omokri is of the opinion that giving a man sex and feeding his ego will help eliminate cheating in marriage.

Posting on his X handle, Reno wrote;

”A man’s body desires sex. And his ego seeks respect. If a wife can fulfil both needs, it significantly reduces, if not eliminates, the possibility of cheating, especially where there is a healthy age difference between husband and wife. God instructed man to be fruitful and multiply and gave dominion- Genesis 1:28. Sex within marriage and respect will make your husband eat from your hand and worship the ground you walk on.

#RenosNuggets #FreeLeahSharibu”