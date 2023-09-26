Tuesday, September 26, 2023 – Reno Omokri is of the opinion that giving a man sex and feeding his ego will help eliminate cheating in marriage.
Posting on his X handle, Reno wrote;
”A man’s body desires sex. And his ego seeks respect. If a wife can fulfil both needs, it significantly reduces, if not eliminates, the possibility of cheating, especially where there is a healthy age difference between husband and wife. God instructed man to be fruitful and multiply and gave dominion- Genesis 1:28. Sex within marriage and respect will make your husband eat from your hand and worship the ground you walk on.
#RenosNuggets #FreeLeahSharibu”
