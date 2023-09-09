Saturday, September 9, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has said former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka ate like a glutton during the dinner at State House on Tuesday.

Kalonzo, who is one of Azimio One Kenya Alliance principals, was among hundreds of delegates who were invited to dine with President William Ruto after the African Climate Summit in Nairobi.

Gachagua claimed that Kalonzo came to the state house in the cover of darkness at night, questioning why he did not come during the day.

The second in command stated that he saw the Wiper leader enjoying the meals served at the event, adding that he was comfortably drinking his soup.



He stated that Kalonzo’s actions were worse compared to ODM lawmakers expelled for meeting President William Ruto.

“Even the other day, we were at state house at night, and Kalonzo came. He was there in the dark; why can’t he come during the day?

“I saw Murkomen taking pictures with that person.

“Now he has come, Why haven’t they chased Kalonzo from the Azimio?

“If these MPs sat with your president and committed offenses, Kalonzo came there and had a meal, and he even wore a white sash, enjoying his meal and so on; isn’t he the one to be chased away?

“If people have to be chased away for sitting with the president, why was Kalonzo there?

“On the day we had African presidents there, he was also present, and I saw him enjoying his soup, sitting comfortably,” he stated.

Gachagua was commenting after ODM expelled five lawmakers for allegedly meeting Ruto.

The five are; Hon. Elisha Odhiambo (Gem), Sen. Tom Ojienda (Kisumu), Hon. Gideon Ochanda (Bondo), Hon. Phelix Odiwuor alias Jalango (Lang’ata), and Hon. Caroli Omondi (Suba South)



