Saturday, September 9, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has said former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka ate like a glutton during the dinner at State House on Tuesday.
Kalonzo, who is one of Azimio One Kenya Alliance principals, was among hundreds of delegates who were invited to dine with President William Ruto after the African Climate Summit in Nairobi.
Gachagua claimed that Kalonzo came to the state house in the cover of darkness at night, questioning why he did not come during the day.
The second in command stated that he saw the Wiper leader enjoying the meals served at the event, adding that he was comfortably drinking his soup.
He stated that Kalonzo’s actions were worse compared to ODM lawmakers expelled for meeting President William Ruto.
“Even the other day, we were at state house at night, and Kalonzo came. He was there in the dark; why can’t he come during the day?
“I saw Murkomen taking pictures with that person.
“Now he has come, Why haven’t they chased Kalonzo from the Azimio?
“If these MPs sat with your president and committed offenses, Kalonzo came there and had a meal, and he even wore a white sash, enjoying his meal and so on; isn’t he the one to be chased away?
“If people have to be chased away for sitting with the president, why was Kalonzo there?
“On the day we had African presidents there, he was also present, and I saw him enjoying his soup, sitting comfortably,” he stated.
Gachagua was commenting after ODM expelled five lawmakers for allegedly meeting Ruto.
The five are; Hon. Elisha Odhiambo (Gem), Sen. Tom Ojienda (Kisumu), Hon. Gideon Ochanda (Bondo), Hon. Phelix Odiwuor alias Jalango (Lang’ata), and Hon. Caroli Omondi (Suba South)
The Kenyan DAILY POST
My fellow Kenyan ordinary good men and women when dinning with your enemies you must be very careful before one ends up in a trap,but laziness leads us to astray;greediness and power we call them wakubwa,makes people dumb;awere gluttony makes enemies for you,former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka doesn’t think twice which made ODM lawmakers in confusion and in occurred setuations you see Gluttony is the act of digging a grave with your own teeth which landed this lawmaker in trouble,Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua aka flower girl he acts like his wife and women who are in funeral in the kitchen you see this people can even hide food under the table or in bed room,so that when visitors come he or her wife can choose who should eat and not to eat and this kind of behaviours have been seen in government institutions where by a foreigner or foreigners are given a chance to eat first and then the same people who are hard working to make organizations better are degreeded in an extend they are allowed to eat last meaning leftovers yet in reality when you go to foreign countries they are not bothered at all with food because they are rich mentally and physically,they eat together and enjoy by having good time without choosing who is who,but here in Kenya it shows how poor Kenyan gorrila,babbons,pigs and prostitutes are Wolverines or carcajous I feel very sorry for awere leaders this government, that’s why I keep on telling Kenyans the baboons parliament at suswa is well organised 100% than the parliament and government institutions in Kenya who are poor mentally and physically carcajous no respect at all Na hapo ndio wakenya time fikishana,the best advice I can give to ordinary Kenyans,best way to end up having nothing is to get everything that you want Na muwachane with this useless wakubwa carcajous buy your own food when it comes to eating just walk away then we shall see who is the biggest idiot and s fool gluttony of the day useless carcajous with fat bellies,pooping and pigs this very sad for this nation.