Saturday, September 9, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has revealed how former Prime Minister Raila Odinga misbehaved during the just concluded Africa Climate Summit in Nairobi.

Speaking in Kericho County on Friday, Gachagua said he personally invited Raila Odinga to the summit but when he came he started misbehaving.

“The other day Raila came to KICC, I welcomed him warmly, as you saw with respect because he is our elder.

“We invited him to come and sit in his designated seat, but he wanted to enter where the elected presidents were seated.

“That place, even CS Kipchumba Murkomen cannot enter. We were asking ourselves, which country was he elected President? He posed.

Gachagua, however, said the opposition leader was given a seat near his in the front row to follow the African Climate Summit proceedings.

The DP at the same time said he told Raila that the government is committed to taking care of him if he chooses to retire from active politics.

“I told him on that day that we want to take care of him, look into his retirement, find him a security guard, a car, and a place to stay.

“If he wants a motorcycle, one or two there is no problem, he goes home and rests,” Gachagua added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.