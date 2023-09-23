Saturday, September 23, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua may have just licensed embattled Trade CS Moses Kuria to spit more vitriol again and again.

This is after he vowed never to sack Kuria despite being arrogant to Kenyans.

Speaking during the burial of Field Marshall Muthoni wa Kirima, Gachagua said that the Kenya Kwanza government will not fire Kuria following their public spat that revealed simmering differences in the ruling coalition.

Kuria had come under fire in the past week over his remarks on the cost of living indicating that the prices of fuel are likely to go up for the next five months.

The remarks prompted DP Gachagua to dismiss him and warn public servants against mocking Kenyans on the high cost of living.

At the funeral, Gachagua likened his criticism of Kuria’s remarks to a father punishing his son out of love.

“There are people who do not wish our community well. We’ve heard rumours of people saying that Moses Kuria and I have differences and that he should be fired. Those saying that he should be fired, to go where and for what reason?” he posed.

“Kuria spoke and I saw that he was out of line and I told him not to do that and say it this way. That’s what a father does,” he added.

He blamed the media for exaggerating the issue and trying to create a rift in the Kenya Kwanza camp.

“The media put a front headline saying Kuria and I have differences, that is far from the truth. We are united more than ever. I mobilised Mt Kenya to vote for Ruto and it worked. My next job is to unite and safeguard the interests of the Mt Kenya community; that’s my job description,” he stated.

