Wednesday, September 27, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua met with the embattled Trade Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria in a closed-door meeting with other United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party members at the DP’s residence in Karen.

The two top officials have different over each other’s remarks in the past weeks, leading to speculations that there is a rift in the ruling coalition.

Particularly, Gachagua reprimanded CS Kuria over his comments on fuel prices after he stated that Kenyans should prepare for further increases.

Kuria on the other hand has taken aim at the DP dismissing his “shareholder” stance on how the government should distribute development.

According to the DP, Kuria accompanied him to the four-hour meeting with a section of elected leaders from Kajiado County who had issues regarding their businesses.

Gachagua described the CS as his younger brother, hinting that there were no differences between them amid the speculations of a rift among President William Ruto’s Mt. Kenya allies.

In a show of unity, Gachagua also shared photos he took with Kuria outside his official residence as they engaged on undisclosed issues.

He indicated that the government was keen on using continuous engagement with Kenyans as they addressed their concerns.

“Continuous engagement is our mode of governance. This evening, in the company of my younger brother, Trade Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria, we had an engagement with businessmen from Kajiado County,” Gachagua stated.

“We discussed the challenges facing them in their businesses. Kajiado North MP Onesmus Ngogoyo, was also at the meeting at the Official Residence in Karen.”

In the meeting, religious leaders from Kajiado County were also in attendance.

The public differences between DP and the CS saw a section of UDA Mt Kenya region leaders push for the CS to be sacked from Cabinet.

However, days later at the burial of Field Marshal Muthoni Kirima, Gachagua reiterated support for Kuria allaying any fears of a fallout in Ruto’s cabinet.

