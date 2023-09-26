Tuesday, September 26, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua yesterday lost his cool and reprimanded Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha, and a host of other government officials for breaching protocol during the flagging off of community health promoters.

This is after leaders addressed the guests using President William Ruto’s podium instead of using a separate podium; something that did not go down well with Gachagua.

When he rose to speak, Gachagua expressed his displeasure with leaders who used the presidential podium to address participants, which he insisted was a breach of protocol.

“I have chosen to speak from here because there has been a serious breach of protocol,” Gachagua stated while using the alternative podium.

He quickly added that there had been confusion since it was Ruto who had invited the leaders to speak from the presidential podium.

“As a man who was in uniform, I politely declined the opportunity to breach protocol. I will speak from here,” he explained.

Gachagua added that Ruto was conducting formal events differently from his predecessors.

The Deputy President explained that since the President came from humble beginnings, he had a hard time accepting the trappings of power.

“Those who work closely with the President have a different job of overseeing the transformation of hustler to President,” he stated.

Ruto was accompanied to the event, which was held at Uhuru Park, Nairobi, with a host of senior state officials and CEOs of private companies.

The Kenyan DAILY POST