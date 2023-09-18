Monday, September 18, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has broken his silence regarding the new fuel prices announced by the government of President William Ruto, through the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA).

Speaking after jetting into the country from a working trip in Colombia, Gachagua explained that a spike in oil prices was a global issue and called on Kenyans to be patient as the government works to resolve the issue.

“With deep respect, I would like to plead with the people of Kenya to appreciate that the issue of fuel prices is a worldwide challenge. Things will get better as we move along,” the DP stated.

He explained that the government was aware of and is sensitive to the challenges Kenyans are facing due to the high cost of living.

“President William Ruto remains committed to finding lasting and sustainable solutions to the economic challenges that face our great nation,” he promised.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.