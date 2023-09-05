Tuesday, September 5, 2023 – The 16th edition of the Headies Awards ceremony that celebrates Afrobeats and African culture took place on Sunday, September 4, at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center in Atlanta.
The show was hosted by American actor, Terrence Jenkins and actress Osas Ighodoro.
At the 2023 Headies Awards, Rema was the biggest winner, picking three gongs. He won Best Male Artiste, African Artiste Of The Year, and Digital Artiste Of The Year.
Other big winners were Asake with two gongs including the coveted Next Rated Award which comes with a 2022 Bentley Bentayga SUV.
Burna Boy picked up the Afrobeat Single of the Year and the Best R&B Song.
See the full list of winners below.
BEST RAP SINGLE
‘Declan Rice’ by ODUMODUBLVCK
BEST MALE VOCAL PERFORMANCE
‘Kpe Paso’ by Wande Coal
BEST ALTERNATIVE SONG
‘Tinko Tinko’ by Obong Jayar
BEST VIDEO DIRECTOR
‘Calm Down’ by Director K (Rema)
BEST RAP ALBUM
‘Young Preacher‘ by Blaqbonez
LYRICIST ON THE ROLL
‘Flytalk Only’ by Payper Corleone
PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
‘Abracadabra’by Rexxie
BEST MALE ARTIST
Rema
ROOKIE OF THE YEAR
ODUMODUBLVCK
BEST INSPIRATIONAL SONG
‘Eze Ebube’ by Neon Adejo
AFROBEATS SINGLE OF THE YEAR
‘Last Last’ by Burna Boy
SPECIAL RECOGNITION’
Sound Sultan
DIGITAL ARTIST OF THE YEAR
‘Calm Down’ by Rema
BEST STREET HIP-HOP ARTISTE
‘Chance (Na Ham)’ by Seyi Vibez
NEXT-RATED
Asake
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
‘Mr. Money With The Vibe’ by Asake
BEST COLLABORATION
‘Who’s Your Guy Remix’ by Spyro, Tiwa Savage
AFRICAN ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
Rema (Nigeria)
BEST WEST AFRICAN ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
Black Sherif (Ghana)
BEST R&B Album
‘The Brother’s Keeper’ by Chike
INTERNATIONAL ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
Selena Gomez
BEST RECORDING OF THE YEAR
‘Soweto’ by Victony, Tempoe
BEST VOCAL PERFORMANCE (FEMALE)
In Between by Waje
BEST CENTRAL AFRICAN ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
Libianca (Cameroon)
HEADIES VIEWERS’ CHOICE
‘Soweto’ by Victony
BEST EAST AFRICAN ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
Diamond Platinumz (Tanzania)
BEST NORTH AFRICAN ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
El Grande Toto (Morocco)
SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR
‘Loyal’ by Simi Kosoko, Goodsfavour Chidozie, Kosoko Adekunle, Marcel Akunwata
BEST R&B SINGLE
“For my hand’ by Burna Boy
BEST FEMALE ARTISTE
Ayra Starr
BEST SOUTHERN AFRICAN ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
Focalistic (South Africa)
BEST ALTERNATIVE ALBUM
‘Gbagada Express’ by BOJ
HALL OF FAME
Youssou N’dour
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>