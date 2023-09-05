Tuesday, September 5, 2023 – The 16th edition of the Headies Awards ceremony that celebrates Afrobeats and African culture took place on Sunday, September 4, at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center in Atlanta.

The show was hosted by American actor, Terrence Jenkins and actress Osas Ighodoro.

At the 2023 Headies Awards, Rema was the biggest winner, picking three gongs. He won Best Male Artiste, African Artiste Of The Year, and Digital Artiste Of The Year.

Other big winners were Asake with two gongs including the coveted Next Rated Award which comes with a 2022 Bentley Bentayga SUV.

Burna Boy picked up the Afrobeat Single of the Year and the Best R&B Song.

See the full list of winners below.

BEST RAP SINGLE

‘Declan Rice’ by ODUMODUBLVCK

BEST MALE VOCAL PERFORMANCE

‘Kpe Paso’ by Wande Coal

BEST ALTERNATIVE SONG

‘Tinko Tinko’ by Obong Jayar

BEST VIDEO DIRECTOR

‘Calm Down’ by Director K (Rema)

BEST RAP ALBUM

‘Young Preacher‘ by Blaqbonez

LYRICIST ON THE ROLL

‘Flytalk Only’ by Payper Corleone

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

‘Abracadabra’by Rexxie

BEST MALE ARTIST

Rema

ROOKIE OF THE YEAR

ODUMODUBLVCK

BEST INSPIRATIONAL SONG

‘Eze Ebube’ by Neon Adejo

AFROBEATS SINGLE OF THE YEAR

‘Last Last’ by Burna Boy

SPECIAL RECOGNITION’

Sound Sultan

DIGITAL ARTIST OF THE YEAR

‘Calm Down’ by Rema

BEST STREET HIP-HOP ARTISTE

‘Chance (Na Ham)’ by Seyi Vibez

NEXT-RATED

Asake

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

‘Mr. Money With The Vibe’ by Asake

BEST COLLABORATION

‘Who’s Your Guy Remix’ by Spyro, Tiwa Savage

AFRICAN ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

Rema (Nigeria)

BEST WEST AFRICAN ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

Black Sherif (Ghana)

BEST R&B Album

‘The Brother’s Keeper’ by Chike

INTERNATIONAL ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

Selena Gomez

BEST RECORDING OF THE YEAR

‘Soweto’ by Victony, Tempoe

BEST VOCAL PERFORMANCE (FEMALE)

In Between by Waje

BEST CENTRAL AFRICAN ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

Libianca (Cameroon)

HEADIES VIEWERS’ CHOICE

‘Soweto’ by Victony

BEST EAST AFRICAN ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

Diamond Platinumz (Tanzania)

BEST NORTH AFRICAN ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

El Grande Toto (Morocco)

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

‘Loyal’ by Simi Kosoko, Goodsfavour Chidozie, Kosoko Adekunle, Marcel Akunwata

BEST R&B SINGLE

“For my hand’ by Burna Boy

BEST FEMALE ARTISTE

Ayra Starr

BEST SOUTHERN AFRICAN ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

Focalistic (South Africa)

BEST ALTERNATIVE ALBUM

‘Gbagada Express’ by BOJ

HALL OF FAME

Youssou N’dour