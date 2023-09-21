Thursday, September 21, 2023 – A 26-year-old man has died allegedly after being beaten up by friends over $46,000 of his money

Asemota John Etinosa was declared dead on Sunday, September 17.

His sister explained on Instagram that his ordeal began when he had issues “cashing out” $46,000 of his money.

One of his friends, Precious Iyoha, aka Skinny, allegedly invited him over to his house on Sept. 15, with the promise that he would help him recover the money.

She said John went with his brother to Skinny’s house and they all stayed there with three other guys until Sunday morning.

She said Skinny and the other guys then claimed that morning that they had done their part and had given John’s money to John’s brother. However, John’s brother denied this.

Skinny and his accomplices insisted they had given John’s money to his brother. They then allegedly tied up John and his brother and beat them up from 1am to 6am on Sunday, Sept. 17.

They left John when they realised he was struggling to breathe.

John’s brother got a tricycle (keke napep) and took him to two different hospitals but both rejected him. A third hospital declared him dead.

The sister of the deceased called for justice for her brother and said he doesn’t deserve to die while trying to cash his own money.

She shared photos of her brother’s alleged killers and called for them to be apprehended.