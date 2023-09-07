Thursday, September 7, 2023 – Former US president, Donald Trump has disclosed that he’d like to have a debate with Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex.

The Republican politician made this known while speaking to radio host Hugh Hewitt, noting he didn’t ‘like the way she dealt with the Queen.’

He also said that the Queen, who was 96 when she died, was much sharper at her age than President Joe Biden is at 80.

But Trump did concede he’d love to meet Meghan on the debate state.

‘Let’s set it up. Let’s go do something. I’d love to debate her. I would love it,’ Trump told Hewitt on Wednesday morning.

‘I didn’t like the way she dealt with the Queen. I became very friendly with the Queen. She was an incredible woman,’ Trump said. ‘I think it’s not a good situation going on with the two of them, but I didn’t know that they don’t like me. Somebody mentioned it might be possible. They wouldn’t be the only ones.’

Trump paid tribute to the late Queen in an op-ed for DailyMail.

He met the Queen during a June 2019 state visit to the United Kingdom. At the time the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were still members of the Royal Family.

But Meghan, who had been a vocal critic of Trump and his policies before her marriage to Harry, skipped the state events, citing her maternity leave. She had recently given birth to their oldest child Archie.

In the interview, Trump also compared the cognitive abilities of the Queen to Biden.

‘At 95, she was so sharp. She was 100%. When you watch Biden, you say this is a different planet,’ he said.