Wednesday, September 6, 2023 – Former US president, Donald Trump showed off his slimmed-down 215lb frame as he arrived in New York City on Monday September 4, spend Labor Day evening in Trump Tower.

The 77-year-old earlier was at his Bedminster golf club in New Jersey, where he welcomed around 70 members of the Bikers for Trump group.

Hours later he was in Manhattan, looking slimmer in his suit than he did a few months ago.

When he was booked into Fulton County jail in Atlanta, Georgia, Trump gave his height as 6ft 3 and his weight as 215 pounds.

The given weight at the jail means that Trump has shed nearly 30 pounds since his last official White House physical, which was made public in June 2020.

The New York-born businessman, indicted on 91 criminal counts and running for re-election in 2024, is certainly under significant stress.

Last week there were significant developments in both his New York City cases, criminal and civil, and Trump may have been in Manhattan to speak to his legal team.

In the criminal case, involving hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels, it emerged that Alvin Bragg, the Manhattan district attorney, had been informed about a potential scheduling conflict.

Bragg’s case, overseen by Judge Juan Merchan, had a March 24 start date, which was set in May.

Last week, on August 28, Bragg was informed that the federal case of election interference would start on March 4.

Trump spent the traditional last day of summer with his devoted fans and praised them on social media, thanking them for their support.

The New York trip marks a rare return of the former president to the city where he was born and spent most of his adult life. Trump was last seen at Trump Tower on May 31.