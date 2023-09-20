Wednesday, September 20, 2023 – Former Spanish FA president, Luis Rubiales reportedly pressured an employee of the country’s football federation (RFEF) to lie about the kiss-gate scandal with Jenni Hermoso, according to Spanish outlet El Confidencial.

Rubiales, who claimed the kiss was consensual eventually resigned from his position despite initially refusing to do so, although he is battling charges of sexual assault and coercion.

Meanwhile, controversial former manager Jorge Vilda, who was closely linked to Rubiales and offered a new contract by the 46-year-old shortly before he resigned – was sacked from his role.

El Confidencial stated that Rubiales pressured an employee in the RFEF’s communications department to testify that Hermoso gave her consent to the kiss.

This testimony was used in the aftermath of the incident and meant Rubiales wasn’t initially removed from his role.

The report goes on to state the RFEF are now investigating these new allegations.

Rubiales came under intense scrutiny following the incident with Hermoso, with protests against his presidency taking place across Spain and high-profile individuals calling for him to resign.

FIFA handed him an initial 90-day suspension and pushed to ban him for longer, while the Spanish FA publicly apologised for his behaviour.

Hermoso lodged a formal complaint earlier this month after claiming the kiss was not consensual and prosecutors announced they had made their formal complaint to a judge at the Audiencia Nacional court in Madrid.

Rubiales has repeatedly insisted the kiss was consensual and described it as a ‘peck’.

The former Spanish FA president eventually resigned in a recent interview with Piers Morgan after weeks of criticism over his conduct.

He admitted in the interview that the kiss was ‘a mistake’ but insisted ‘there was no harm, no sexual content, no aggression.’