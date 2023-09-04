Monday, September 4, 2023 – Thirdway Alliance party leader, Dr. Ekuru Aukot, has lashed at former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka for claiming he was misquoted by the media when he recognized President William Ruto as the president of the Republic of Kenya.

Since last year’s election, Azimio leaders, led by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Narc Kenya Chairperson Martha Karua have been saying they don’t recognize Ruto as President, claiming he rigged the election with the assistance of rogue Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) officers.

However, speaking on Saturday during the burial of nominated Taita Taveta MCA Constance Mwandawiro, Kalonzo said he now recognizes Ruto as President, following his commitment to the ongoing bipartisan talks between the government and opposition.

However, on Sunday, Kalonzo made a U-turn and said he had never endorsed Ruto’s illegitimate regime.

“I have noticed that a section of the media has in the last few hours misquoted my recent statement on the state of affairs in our country; particularly on the legitimacy of the current regime.

“As AZIMIO we remain clear that the issues for discussion and negotiations as framed by both teams, include among others; A comprehensive audit of the 2022 presidential elections that in our view will finally settle the matter.

“So far, there has been political goodwill from both sides and we congratulate our teams for this.

“We also encourage Kenyans to participate in this important process by sending their memoranda within the given timeline as recently advertised in the dailies. May God bless Kenya,” Kalonzo wrote on his Facebook page.

But Aukot, who was a Presidential candidate in the last election, urged Kalonzo to accept the fact that they lost the last election and instead use parliamentary means to hold the current government accountable.

“Bwana, former VP, quit looking for support and affirmation for a hopeless process.

“Call the government to account from the legislative platform.

“It is humiliating that you, a lawyer, are still bemoaning the 2022 election in the wake of the Supreme Court ruling.

Read that judgment first,” Aukot told Kalonzo Musyoka.

The Kenyan DAILY POST