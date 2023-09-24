Sunday, September 24, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has affirmed that the government will not negotiate with criminal gangs.

Gachagua was responding to calls for talks by former Mungiki Leader Maina Njenga.

Maina Njenga, who had earlier spoken during the funeral, said that he was ready to negotiate with the government to sort out issues that were leading to his arrests from time to time.

“If there are any issues, we are ready to sit down and iron them out. I don’t have a problem with anyone,” Njenga said.

However, Gachagua told him that the government does not negotiate with criminals.

He urged Njenga to denounce violence first then he can talk to him and President William Ruto; otherwise, he is a criminal.

“We cannot negotiate with outlawed criminal gangs. They must denounce violence then we can have a discussion,” he remarked.

At the same time, Gachagua dismissed claims of alleged infighting in the Kenya Kwanza Administration, saying the Government is united in delivering on its promise to the people.

Mr Gachagua mentioned that as the Principal Assistant of the President, he has a responsibility of calling to order, any government official if they go wrong.

