Sunday, September 17, 2023 – Former Mungiki leader Maina Njenga has allegedly been abducted by unknown people within Kiambu town.

According to his lawyer Ndegwa Njiru, Maina was abducted from his house in Kiambu on Saturday night.

“My client Maina Njenga has been abducted by the DCI from his house in Kiambu…He has been taken to an undisclosed location,” he posted on his X handle.

Njenga was headed home after visiting a friend in the Banana area, Kiambu when he was kidnapped at around 10.45 pm.

In May, it was reported that police raided Maina Njenga’s three homes in Nairobi, Nakuru, and Laikipia counties.

In July, the former Mungiki leader was allegedly arrested by police he was in lower Matasia, Ngong, and taken to an undisclosed location.

Maina Njenga was later arraigned at Makadara courts after being in custody.

He was charged with being found with Maasai rungus, bows, and arrows among other things.

The charge sheet read that on July 20, 2023, in Kiserian within Kajiado, without reasonable excuse, the three were found in possession of offensive weapons; 14 machetes, 24 Maasai swords, 46 rungus and three jembe sticks.

The charge sheet said the circumstances raised a reasonable presumption that the said offensive weapons were intended to be used in a manner prejudicial to public order.

Maina Njenga was also charged with preparing to commit a felony and organizing an unlawful assembly.

He, however, denied the charges.

