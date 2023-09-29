Friday, September 29, 2023 – Former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Vice Chairperson, Juliana Cherera, has revealed how President William Ruto tormented her family after she rejected the outcome of the August 9, 2022, presidential election.

Cherera, ex-commissioners, Irene Masit, Justus Nyang’aya, and Francis Wanderi were the four commissioners who refused to append their signatures on the outcome of the election where Ruto was declared the winner by ex-IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati.

Appearing virtually on Thursday at the National Delegates Committee (NDC), Cherera told the committee how Ruto’s government persecuted her family after she disagreed with the outcome of the hotly contested election.

“It was bad for me and my family. We have been threatened just because we spoke what we saw. Even today we stand by our own words, we disown Presidential results “, Cherara who is in exile in Canada stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST