Friday, September 29, 2023 – Former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) commissioner, Irene Masit, has revealed how she escaped to Canada after President William Ruto’s administration started to threaten her.

Giving her views to the National Dialogue Committee on Thursday, Masit claimed that she fled the country after receiving threats from Ruto and his goons.

“I had to sneak from my home using the rear door and fence and jump on a motorbike to my colleague Nyang’aya’s home. My home was surrounded by goons,” she said.

Masiit said she arranged for a ticket, took a motorbike to the airport, and paid the money in cash.

“I was actually the last person in the manifest,” she said as she sobbed.

Masiit said she is in Canada on a visiting visa because she has continued to receive threats to withdraw a case she has filed in court challenging her removal by the Aggrey Chelule tribunal.

“I will seek to extend my visitor visa until my case is done with. Until then, I will not come back.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST