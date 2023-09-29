Friday, September 29, 2023– Former Chief Justice, Dr. Willy Mutunga has explained the reason why President William Ruto’s decision to send 1000 police officers for a peace mission in Haiti is unconstitutional.

In an article in one of the local dailies on Friday, Mutunga who served as CJ between 2011 and 2016, said the move to send police officers to Haiti is unconstitutional since there is no public participation and consent.

“The matter of Kenya sending 1000 police women and men to Haiti is but one of the many decisions our government is taking without our participation and consent,” Mutunga said.

“The Constitution is very clear that our foreign policy has to comply with the decrees of the Constitution. Foreign policy decisions by the government are unconstitutional when they violate any of the provisions of the Constitution.” Mutunga added.

President William Ruto has already authorized the sending of 1000 police officers to Haiti to deal with criminal gangs that have infiltrated the Caribbean country.

