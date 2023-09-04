Monday, September 4, 2023 – A former Azimio One Kenya Alliance governor has admitted that supporting former Prime Minister Raila Odinga during last year’s election cost him the governor’s seat.

Speaking at a funeral in Bumula on Saturday, Wangamati broke ranks with Raila Odinga’s coalition, asserting that the move has been informed by the need to work with the president to chart a way forward in the development of Bungoma County.

“The President called me on the phone and I went to see him and told me that he saw we had done a good job in Bungoma,” he revealed.”

“I have decided to walk with President William Ruto,” he declared.

Wangamati’s decision to work with Ruto follows in the footsteps of several politicians who have moved to align themselves with the Head of State.

Some leaders who have ditched the opposition for Kenya Kwanza include; Elizabeth Ongoro (former Kasarani MP), Evans Kidero (former Nairobi Governor), Okoth Obado (former Migori Governor), and Jack Ranguma (former Kisumu Governor).

