Tuesday, September 12, 2023 – ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna has lifted the lid on the intrigues behind the party’s decision to expel several politicians deemed to be disloyal to the party.

Speaking during an interview, the legislator noted that the party resolved to kick out four MPs after they displayed blatant disrespect to the party.

The expelled MPs include; MPs Elisha Odhiambo (Gem), Caroli Omondi (Suba South), Gideon Ochanda (Bondo), Phelix Odiwuor alias Jalang’o (Langata), and Kisumu Senator Tom Ojienda.

“The MPs knew what they were doing, this is a political game, it is a game of perception,” noted Sifuna.

Sifuna reiterated that the party was irked by the MP’s conduct, which he said tainted the party’s image.

The Secretary-General accused the rebels of failing to show their restraint following the party’s decision to censure them, accusing them of badmouthing the party, which goes against the party’s ideals and standard conduct.

According to Sifuna, the party took exception to the politician’s failure to engage in anti-government demos organized by Azimio la Umoja.

“You people know it’s politics that’s going on even the public knows that all this is politics, but every time they stand, they remain adamant on their stand against party programs and embrace meeting with the president.”

He further claimed that another MP intentionally appeared before the disciplinary committee in the company of a lawyer affiliated with the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

Questioned on whether the party simply punished the legislators for visiting the State House, the Secretary-General disputed this position, saying that their expulsion was an accumulation of infractions that the political outfit could not tolerate.

