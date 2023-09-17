Sunday, September 17, 2023 – Mario Balotelli has reportedly had his contract terminated at Swiss club Sion after just one season.

The former Manchester City and Liverpool striker was training alone at the start of this season after Sion were relegated.

He scored six goals in 19 games last season but now the Italian has had his contract terminated by mutual consent.

Christian Constantin, president of Sion, said: ‘Everything was resolved in a very courteous way with Mario. The document we have prepared is now in the hands of our lawyers who will have to formalize it.’

Now a free agent, the 33-year-old could re-sign with former club Adana Demirspor, as per Corriere dello Sport.

The club finished fourth in the Turkish Super Lig last season under Vincenzo Montella and moved into a new stadium in 2021.

Balotelli previously joined them in the summer of 2021 and scored 19 goals as he fired the club to a top-half finish in their first season back in the top flight.

He left at the start of last season to move to Sion in what turned out to be an ill-fated campaign for the Swiss club, who finished bottom to go down after 17 seasons in the Swiss Super League.