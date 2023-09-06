Wednesday, September 6, 2023 – Rosilene Silva, the current girlfriend of Manchester United star Antony, has left their Cheshire mansion hours after Brazilian winger the forward over allegations that he assaulted a former partner.

Antony’s ex-girlfriend Gabriela Cavallin claimed that the Man United forward attacked her while she was pregnant, damaged her breast implant, left her with cuts, and threatened to throw her out of a speeding car.

The 23-year-old winger issued a statement denying the accusations on Monday night.

Despite denying the accusations, Brazil have dropped him from their squad for the World Cup qualifiers against Bolivia and Peru and called up Arsenal’s Gabriel Jesus as a replacement.

Silva, who started dating Antony when the pair were teenagers, left their Cheshire home with a suitcase.

Silva, who gave birth to the couple’s son in 2019, was picked up from their home as Antony faces allegations made by Cavallin.

Cavallin has filed a complaint against Antony to Greater Manchester Police having originally alleged four incidents of domestic violence, bodily injury, and threat to authorities in Sao Paulo in June.

She went into further detail with Brazilian website UOL on Monday, revealing WhatsApp screenshots and pictures of her injuries.

Cavallin accused Antony of attacking her in a car in June of last year when they were on holiday in Brazil and threatening to push her out of the vehicle at high speed.

She followed the player to Manchester when he joined United from Ajax for £81.3million and claims she was the victim of another assault in January which dislodged a breast implant and left her with a cut head.

The final attack, she claims, happened in May when Antony threatened her with a glass and she cut a finger trying to defend herself.

‘I was really scared that I wouldn’t be able to get out of the house,’ she said. ‘Antony locked the door and wouldn’t let me go out. I had my finger open, all hurt. He broke my things, took my passport.’

Antony issued a statement on Monday night denying the allegations from Cavallin. ‘I can say with confidence that the accusations are false,’ he wrote on social media.

‘My relationship with Ms Gabriela was tumultuous, with verbal offenses from both sides, but I never practiced any physical aggression.

‘I trust the ongoing police investigations will reveal the truth about my innocence.’

The Brazil FA confirmed Antony’s removal from their national team squad on Monday.

‘In order to safeguard the alleged victim, the player, the Brazilian national team, and the CBF, the organisation informs that Antony has been removed from the Brazilian national team,’ a statement read.