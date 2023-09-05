Tuesday, September 5, 2023 – Five men have been arrested after a British tourist was allegedly gang raped by five assailants this weekend in the popular resort region of Ayia Napa in Cyprus.

The 20-year-old victim on Sunday told Cypriot authorities she was attacked by five men in her hotel in the city of Famagusta.

Cypriot police have since arrested five Israeli men, three aged 19 and two aged 20 – following the alleged victim’s description of the attack and the suspects.

All five suspects are due in Famagusta district court later today.