Wednesday, September 13, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s ODM has dismissed an order issued by the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal (PPDT) suspending the party’s decision to expel lawmakers accused of being disloyal to the political outfit.

Speaking yesterday, Raila, through ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna, challenged the tribunal’s ruling and referenced past instances where rulings and orders given by the tribunal were ignored.

Sifuna particularly faulted PPDT Secretary General Desmond Tutu and questioned the rationale and timing behind the tribunal’s ruling.

“Desmond Nungo is the very same person at the PPDT who issued ex-parte orders stopping the removal of Dulo (Senator Fatuma Dulo) as the Senate Minority Whip a few months ago,” the Secretary-General said.

Sifuna further insinuated that the PPDT lacked real powers to enforce its directives.

“In the end, the PPDT couldn’t force a relationship that had broken down to subsist. Dulo went,” the Senator wrote.

“The latest orders against ODM will suffer the same fate in the fullness of time. Any person celebrating ex-parte orders at the PPDT is legally a moron,” he added.

Ex parte are generally orders that are only in place until further hearings can be held.

On Tuesday, PPDT issued a directive stopping ODM from kicking out 3 lawmakers from the party for associating themselves with President William Ruto.

The MPs include Elisha Odhiambo (Gem), Phelix Odiwuor alias Jalang’o (Lang’ata), and Kisumu Senator Peter Ojienda.

The tribunal further blocked the political outfit from removing the MPs from their Parliamentary committee roles and issued a directive to the Registrar of Political Parties stopping the body from effecting changes about the expulsion in question.

