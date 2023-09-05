Tuesday, September 5, 2023 – Azimio Leader Raila Odinga is scheduled to address the Africa Climate Summit at the Kenyatta International Conference Centre (KICC) today.



Raila arrived at KICC in the morning and was received by the welcoming committee and dignitaries, including Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, African Union Commission Chairperson Mousa Faki, and Nairobi County Woman Representative Esther Passaris.



“Raila Odinga has arrived for the Africa Climate Summit-23, underscoring his commitment to addressing pressing climate challenges in Africa,” Passaris, who recently fell out with his Azimio boss after she aligned herself with the government, stated.



The opposition leader is expected to speak about urgent action to address climate change and call on African leaders to work together to find solutions.



He will also likely highlight Africa’s specific challenges, such as desertification, drought, and flooding.



Naiorbi’s Africa Climate Summit is being held under the theme “Adapting to Climate Change: A Call for Action.”



The inaugural African summit will develop strategies to mitigate climate effects ahead of the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) at Expo City Dubai.



Held at the KICC Nairobi, the summit has been attended by over 17 heads of state and government and representatives from businesses, civil society organizations, and the scientific community.

