Saturday, September 23, 2023 – Former Cabinet Secretary for Defence Eugene Wamalwa stirred up a cheeky joke on Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua during the burial of the late freedom fighter Field Marshal Muthoni wa Kirima at her Tetu home in Nyeri.

In a rare streak of admiration, Wamalwa claimed that Gachagua was well-dressed and looking great in his seat.

Wamalwa claimed that Gachagua’s great looks could be attributed to the recent handshake between him and his political nemesis, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

“I am so happy to see Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua dressed very smartly while seated right here. You know, Gachagua and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga recently shared greetings and a handshake,” Wamalwa joked.

The hilarious speech sparked laughter and cheers from the crowd that was seemingly politically charged.

He further claimed that the greeting between the two leaders had serious significance not only to the political class but also to the entire nation.

“Previously, he told us that greeting Raila would lead to serious confusion in the life of anyone. In fact, he told us that a mere greeting with Raila would make one wear a pair of trousers on the head,” Wamalwa noted.

“However, I can see that he is just fine like Raila. In fact, he is more presentable since he greeted Raila. We, therefore, need to avoid Rail-phobia and embrace each other,”

Wamalwa, who is also the Party Leader of DAP, used the occasion to rally the Kenya Kwanza Coalition to embrace the ongoing talks, noting that the country can only prosper when there is peace.

According to Wamalwa, the country is already on the path to reconciliation and development. He, therefore, urged Kenyans to focus on developing the nation and fostering peace.

