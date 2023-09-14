Thursday, September 14, 2023 – Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has issued a 7-day ultimatum to Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) officers and Chiefs from Marakwet, Pokot and Baringo to curb insecurity in the region.

This is after bandits operating in the region killed at least ten including a relative to Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen.

The CS gave the DCI officers and Chiefs a list of 20 suspects who should be arrested or punished within 7 days.

He received the list from elders in Marakwet and Pokot when he toured the region.

According to security reports, over 10 people have lost their lives in the past month due to pasture and land wrangles.

“We have not come here for a birthday party. There are OCSs here who are working with those criminals and I have their names,” he stated.

Duale added that the government would deal with them just as they dealt with security officers who collaborate with terrorists.

“We will treat the same way security officers who condone death and destruction in the North Rift,” he stated.

In a move to ensure that the area is peaceful, Duale promised to set up two military camps in the region.

Murkomen who was present during the meeting promised that 13 roads would be constructed in Kerio Valley to curb insecurity.

The Kenyan DAILY POST