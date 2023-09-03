Sunday, September 3, 2023 – COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli has revealed former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s blunder that cost him the presidency in 2022.

Speaking during the burial of the former COTU chairman in Vihiga County, Atwoli said that Azimio leader lost the August 9, 2022, presidential contests by failing to send agents to polling stations.

He said the Azimio brigade had all the government machinery to secure the presidency but failed to do so due to poor logistical planning.

He cautioned Raila to be strategic in planning and organization otherwise, he may never be president.

In the results announced by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, President William Ruto beat Azimio candidate Raila Odinga with 7.1 million votes against Raila’s 6.9 million.

“We pushed Ruto out of the system and we had all it takes to ensure we take the government but we failed,” Atwoli said.

Before switching allegiance and starting to work with President William Ruto, Atwoli was a vocal Azimio supporter and a fierce Ruto critic prior to the 2022 presidential polls.

He went on record multiple times saying Ruto would never be president.

“Ruto will never lead Kenya. We shall have a President in 2022, but it will not be William Ruto,” the COTU boss stated.

Atwoli would, however, later say he never said Ruto would never be a head of state.

“As I have said always, William Samoei Ruto is an articulate politician.

“But I had envisioned that he can’t become the fifth President of Kenya, I did not say he can’t be a president,” he said during an interview.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.