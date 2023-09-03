Sunday, September 3, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has told off trade unionist Francis Atwoli over his utterances that Opposition leaders involved in recent anti-government demonstrations against the cost of living and electoral injustices were jobless.

Speaking at a burial ceremony in Vihiga County yesterday, Raila rubbished Atwoli’s remarks, saying top Azimio leaders who were at the forefront of recent street demonstrations hold various offices.

According to the Azimio leader, they are not looking for jobs in the Kenya Kwanza administration as alluded to by Atwoli and high-ranking officials in President William Ruto’s government.

He reminded Atwoli that he is the party leader of ODM, a political outfit with a nationwide presence.

At the same time, Raila told Atwoli that former Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya holds the position of deputy leader in the ODM Party.

Raila also reiterated that he was not interested in sharing power with Ruto but in the truth about the disputed August 2022 presidential results.

The former prime minister insisted that only an audit of the electoral servers would end the current stand-off between the opposition and government.

“We don’t want to share government with anyone. And to you Atwoli, I don’t know which office you want to give Oparanya. Raila Odinga is the leader of ODM. Oparanya has an office. He is the deputy leader of ODM, a big office,” Raila stated.

“ODM is a national party in Kenya. It’s a big office,” he added.

Last Sunday, Atwoli hit out at the opposition for calling for street demonstrations, saying the mass action was hurting the economy. He noted that those with jobs were busy serving the nation.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.