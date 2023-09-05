Tuesday, September 5, 2023 – United Democratic Alliance (UDA) digital strategist, Dennis Itumbi, has disclosed an intense programme they undertook with President William Ruto that enabled them to lose weight in a short time.

In an interview with one of the local television stations on Tuesday, Itumbi disclosed that their weight loss journey involved intense fasting.

He said they could have one meal in two days and at the same time carry out exercises to enable them to cut on excess fats.

“The programme that we did with the president on that (weight loss) was actually a programme that involved fasting.

“We did a very aggressive fasting by the way.

“It was one meal for two days and a little exercise which is a walk for about 30 minutes every day.

“But it was aggressive. Sometimes, I also stepped out,” Itumbi said



The President and Itumbi have been at the centre of online scrutiny after they drastically lost weight.



Some Kenyans have been speculating that the two may be suffering from chronic diseases like cancer or immune deficiency.



