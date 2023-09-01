Friday, September 1, 2023 – FIFA president Gianni Infantino has condemned the actions of Luis Rubiales after the controversial ‘Kissgate’ scandal involving Spain’s Jenni Hermoso.

Spain defeated England 1-0 to lift the Women’s World Cup earlier this month. But the celebrations were overshadowed by after Rubiales kissed the Spain star.

Hermoso insists the kiss was not consensual, though the Spanish FA president continues to pledge his innocence and has defiantly refused to stand down.

Now, 11 days after the kiss, Infantino has broken his silence on the matter and has slammed Rubiales.

In a post on Instagram, he wrote: ‘This is the last day of the month in which Spain was crowned FIFA Women’s World Cup champions for the first time.

‘Sadly, the well-deserved celebration of these magnificent champions was marred by what happened after the final whistle. And what continued to happen in the days that followed.

‘This should never have happened. But it happened, and FIFA’s disciplinary bodies immediately assumed their responsibility, taking the necessary measures. Disciplinary proceedings shall follow their legitimate course.

‘For our part, we must continue to focus on how to continue to support women and women’s football in the future. On and off the pitch. Upholding true values and respecting the players as people, as well as their fantastic performances.’

Rubiales was last week given a 90-day interim suspension by FIFA and had previously retained the backing of the Spanish FA, pending the outcome of an internal investigation into his extraordinary behaviour in kissing Hermoso following Spain’s World Cup final victory over England.

Following a five-hour meeting on Monday, the Spanish FA confirmed they had now asked Rubiales to step down.