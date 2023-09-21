Thursday, September 21, 2023 – A raunchy judge has landed herself in trouble after a video emerged of her getting a lap dance from a muscular man in a courthouse.

Vivian Polanía was filmed sitting on a chair, giggling, as the man gyrated over her at the Court of Justice in Cúcuta, north east of Bogota, Colombia.

The man is also seen feeding the judge a penis-shaped waffle.

The video made its way online and has sparked controversy, with lawyers and other public officials slamming her as they warn that courts “cannot be turned into burlesque houses.”

However, the judge insists that her actions are innocent because the party took place outside of work hours.

Speaking to local media, Polanía – who paid for the event herself – said: “We were invited to a Love and Friendship Day party, it was named a ‘colourful party’. Each court was supposed to make an upbeat entrance, I don’t think it’s a sexually explicit video, we were just being lively.”

However, a Judicial Sectional Council of Norte de Santander and Arauca spokesperson said:

“We in joint work with the Sectional Directorate of Judicial Administration of Cúcuta, deems it necessary to establish guidelines to be observed by officials and employees regarding the effective use of public spaces. Attached to the Francisco de Paula Santander Court of Justice in Cúcuta.”

Lawyer Cristian Lean told local media: “Judges are subject to public scrutiny, and people, upon seeing this, interpret that what is being affected is the dignity of justice. The Court of Justice and its common areas cannot be turned into a burlesque house, which is what is seen in the video.”

This is not the first time Polanía has been involved in a scandal. Last year, she was handed a three-month suspension after appearing half-naked and smoking during a hearing held by video link.

And in 2020, she came under investigation after sharing saucy snaps of herself in lingerie in a bid for clothing discounts.

The National Judicial Discipline Commission has since “ordered an investigation into the officials and employees” who appeared in Polanía’s latest video.

