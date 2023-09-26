Tuesday, September 26, 2023 – Troubled Kikuyu gospel singer Dennis Mutara has been battling ill health, prompting renowned philanthropist Karangu Muraya to intervene and take him to the hospital after his family members reached out to him.

Karangu aired Mutara’s plight on social media about 2 weeks ago and visited him at his residence, where he found him in a sorry state.

The once-celebrated singer was wallowing in loneliness while in deep pain.

His wife was nowhere to be seen.

It is now emerging that Mutara’s wife Susan Kigathi abandoned him when he got sick and went broke.

Word has it that she has already gotten married to another man.

A spot check on her social media handles reveals that she is enjoying life as Mutara battles ill-health.

When Mutara was at the top of his music career, he used to adore his wife.

He even composed love songs for her and featured her in his music videos.

However, she betrayed their love after he got sick and dumped him when he needed her most.

It is alleged that she left with their kids and abandoned Mutara to suffer alone.

See how she is slaying on social media as Mutara battles ill-health.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.