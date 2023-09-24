Sunday, September 24, 2023 – An upcoming YouTuber took to the streets to record Truth or Dare challenge and came across a beautiful young Kenyan lady, who agreed to participate in the challenge.

He dared her to call her boyfriend and prank him by lying to him that she was pregnant, just to see how he would react.

Hell broke loose as soon as she informed him that she was pregnant.

He denied the pregnancy and went ahead to claim that he doesn’t even know her.

“Mimi sikujui( I don’t know you,” he said and hung up the phone, leaving her in shock.

Watch the video.

