Saturday, September 23, 2023 – South African actress Minnie Dlamini and her ex-husband Quinton Jones have been trending all over social media lately, following their highly publicized divorce drama

The couple filed for a divorce last year and now, Jones is allegedly demanding R10,000 monthly spousal support from the actress.



Since the allegations of Jones demanding spousal support from Dlamini broke, people have been wondering why someone who supposedly has so much money would be asking for support.

The 39-year-old Jones who is originally from California, was a professional footballer in America before he relocated to South Africa.

When he moved to South Africa, he joined the film and television show production industry where he worked as a producer and director

According to reports, in 2022, the former football player had an estimated net worth of R45,4 million.

He accumulated this amount from his football career and content production job.

It is now emerging that Minnie was played by Quinton because all his assets are registered in his family’s trust.

“Quinton Jones is originally from the US, he came to South Africa to work in Generations soapie. Minnie Dlamini was working at Urban Brew Studios when they met, he is a millionaire but he dribbled her because his Assets are registered to his family trust in the USA. Achraf Hakimi 2.0,” a popular South African X user revealed.

Social media has been split over the Minnie Dlamini and Quinton Jones issue.

Some peeps are rallying behind Minnie Dlamini while others are happy that Quinton is claiming spousal support from The Honeymoon actress.

